Govt to set up townships for rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits in J&K: Ram Madhav

BJP general secretary Ram Madhav on Sunday said the government had decided to set up separate townships for rehabilitation of migrant Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley.

Advertising

When asked whether the BJP had any roadmap for rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley in 2019, Madhav said, “When we formed the government in the state, we had a roadmap for them. We had tried to set up townships for Kashmiri Pandits at five or six places in the Valley and it goes to the credit of the Mufti Mohammad Sayeed government that those places were also identified.”

He said further progress in the matter was derailed mainly because of the prevailing security situation in the Valley. “Even today, it does not seem that they will be able to live in peace there,” Madhav said.

“However, we are committed to safeguard their political rights and other rights,’’ he said, adding that the next step would be taken after discussions with the Kashmiri Pandit leadership.

In April 2015, separatists held protests in the Valley against the move by the Centre and state government to set up separate townships for Pandits. Then CM Mufti Sayeed had denied any such plans. The Central government had also denied any proposal to create separate zones exclusively for Pandits.

When asked about the prospects of a Grand Alliance especially after the mega show of Opposition leaders at the United India rally of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, the BJP leader said they were trying to save themselves. “When people see all those old faces, it seems that all the corrupt and those part of a dynasty have come together,’’ he said.

Pointing out that the BJP had no “jhanda or agenda”, Madhav said the people would have to decide at 2019 elections whether they want to have a government headed by a visionary prime minister or a “hotchpotch” government which does not know who is their leader.

About National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah’s charge that “EVM is a chor machine”, he asked the Congress leadership in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh whether they could have won the elections in those states if the former CM’s allegations were true. “Let them first answer it and then we will see,” Madhav said.

Advertising

Madhav said Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally in Vijaypur on February 3 would sound the BJP’s bugle for both Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in the state. Nearly two lakh people will participate in the rally, he said. The PM will also be inaugurating and laying foundation stones of various projects in the state. Madhav also demanded reservation for Pahari speaking people and divisional status for Ladakh.