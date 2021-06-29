Days after drone attack, PM Modi chairs high-level meet with Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and NSA Ajit Doval on “futuristic challenges” in the defence sector. A discussion on equipping Indian armed forces with modern pieces of equipment was also held during the meeting.

The meeting took place two days after a drone attack on an Indian Air Force base in Jammu injured two personnel. The use of a drone to mount a terrorist attack marked the beginning of a new security threat for the country.

Following the attack, a series of drones were again spotted in Jammu during the early hours of Tuesday. However, there was no official confirmation from the Army. On Monday, the Army had said drones were spotted flying out over the Kaluchak-Ratnuchak military stations. “A major threat was thwarted by the alertness and proactive approach of troops. The security forces are on high alert and a search operation is in progress,’’ Army PRO Lt Colonel Devender Anand had said.

While security forces are aware of drones dropping weapons and ammunition from across the border, the possible use of commercially available cheap drones to drop explosives come as a new threat.

Earlier in the day, the main opposition party Congress said that a credible and comprehensive policy and measures are needed to tackle drone attacks by Pakistan-based terror outfits. Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the Modi government needs to act on the strategic advice of experts instead of focusing on mere headlines management.

Security has been strengthened around vital installations across Kashmir in view of the threat posed by possible drone attacks.