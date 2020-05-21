J&K: Domicile certificate mandatory for admission into educational institutions

Srinagar: Students looking for their examination centers on a notice board at college in Srinagar (File/PTI) Srinagar: Students looking for their examination centers on a notice board at college in Srinagar (File/PTI)

The Jammu and Kashmir government Wednesday made ‘Domestic status certificate’ mandatory for admission into educational institutions in the Union Territory.

A circular issued by General Administration Department stated, “The Government has notified the Jammu and Kashmir Grant of Domicile Certificate (Procedure) Rules, 2020, vide 5.0 166 dated 18th of May, 2020.

Consequent upon the above, it has been decided that the requirement of ‘Permanent Resident Certificate’ wherever prescribed for admission into Educational Institutions shall be replaced with ‘Domicile Certificate’.

The circular further advises all administrative secretaries to immediately effect changes in statutes/rules wherever there exists prescribed requirement of ‘Permanent Resident Certificate’ for admission in Educational Institutions.

The circular also stated that “With the enactment of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019, series of constitutional changes have been affected. In terms of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization (Removal of Difficulties) Order, 2019, any reference by whatever form to “permanent residents of the State or hereditary State subject”, wherever they occurred in any Act or notification issued or rules, orders made thereunder, stands omitted with necessary grammatical variation.”

