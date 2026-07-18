J&K Police order SIT probe into Doda youth’s death amid protests, shutdown

The Jammu & Kashmir Police have constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) after the death of a local youth in an alleged police firing earlier this week triggered protests and a shutdown in Doda. The incident has also led to an “open” FIR against unnamed people.

According to the police, 30-year-old auto driver Arif Hussain from Cheeka village in Doda was fatally shot during a scuffle between police personnel and alleged cattle smugglers in the picturesque Jai Valley near Bhaderwah in Doda district late Thursday night. While sources claim it was a case of accidental discharge, locals are demanding an independent investigation.

An FIR has been registered against unidentified assailants for attempted murder, voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt to a public servant to deter them from discharging duty, assault on a public servant, theft and other offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

While police have not issued a detailed statement on the circumstances surrounding Hussain’s death, sources said the incident occurred after police set up a checkpoint following a tip-off about alleged bovine smuggling.

Around midnight, police allegedly noticed suspicious movement and questioned some people who, according to sources, attacked the team and tried to snatch their weapons. During the scuffle, a service weapon allegedly went off, injuring Hussain and three policemen. The suspects then fled, sources said.

Police said all four were taken to the Bhaderwah Sub-District Hospital and later referred to Government Medical College Hospital in Doda, but Hussain died on the way.

“A Special Investigation Team led by the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Bhaderwah, has also been constituted to look into the incident,” a senior police officer told The Indian Express.

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The shooting triggered protests and a shutdown in Doda, prompting authorities to suspend internet services in the district and neighbouring Kishtwar. Shops remained shut in Doda town and the adjoining areas of Thathri, Gandoh and Kishtwar following a bandh call by the Seerat Committee, Majlis-i-Shoura and Anjuman-i-Islamia. The bandh passed off peacefully, with no untoward incidents reported.

Hussain’s body was handed over to his family after a post-mortem on Friday, and he was laid to rest in Bhalla later that evening.