Dissent grows in PDP: Mehbooba’s ‘style of functioning’ questioned

While PDP president Mehbooba Mufti has persuaded founding member and former minister Muzaffar Hussain Beig to stay in the party, appointing him party patron, the dissent in the PDP is far from dying down.

After five leaders quit PDP, voices have been raised by a set of party leaders questioning Mehbooba’s “style of functioning”.

Sources in the PDP said that several key leaders, including two former ministers, threatened to part ways if the party did not act on the issue. They also questioned the role of former minister Naeem Akhtar in the party.

“It is a fact that things in PDP are not going well,” a senior PDP leader and former minister told The Indian Express. “There are differences in the party. There are several reasons for it – her (Mehbooba’s) style of functioning, the way she has been leading arrogantly.”

Another senior leader said Mehbooba has been apprised of the issues by leaders and she has been asked to resolve them immediately. “I wouldn’t say that PDP is heading for another split, but there are issues that need immediate attention,” he said.

PDP sources said several leaders are not happy with Akhtar, perceived to be close to Mehbooba. The rebel PDP legislators, who quit the party, had publicly spoken against Akhtar.

Sources said dissident leaders are waiting for the party’s action before deciding their course of action. “Beig sahib has started some efforts (to keep the party together),” said a party leader. “Let’s see how he succeeds.”

Since the BJP backed out of the PDP-led coalition government in Jammu and Kashmir, the party has had trouble within. In five months, at least seven party legislators have quit.