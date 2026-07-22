Narrow escape for Deputy Chief Minister, MP as flash floods, landslides continue in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary and MP Mian Altaf had narrow escapes from landslides at separate locations in the Pir Panjal region on Wednesday, as heavy rain, flash floods and falling rocks continued to disrupt normal life across parts of the Union Territory for the fourth consecutive day.

Choudhary, the National Conference MLA from Nowshera, and Altaf, the party’s Lok Sabha member from the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency, were touring Rajouri and Poonch districts, respectively, to review relief and rescue operations after flash floods and landslides claimed 25 lives and caused extensive damage to public property and infrastructure.

Officials said that Choudhary’s cavalcade was passing through the Chingus area near Rajouri when a landslide forced his motorcade to stop. After waiting for some time and assessing the situation, the cavalcade proceeded towards Rajouri, where Choudhary visited Bela colony, one of the worst-hit areas, and took stock of the damage caused by flash floods as well as the relief and rescue operations initiated by the administration.