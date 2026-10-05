150 flown out of J&K on IAF aircraft as crackdown on ‘illegal immigrants’ begins

Jammu & Kashmir sends around 150 detained people to Bagdogra for deportation, as police identify about 500 alleged illegal immigrants across the UT.

Written by: Bashaarat Masood
2 min readSrinagarOct 5, 2026 08:10 PM IST
Jammu and Kashmir: Police sources said a batch of people described as "illegal immigrants" was sent in an Indian Air Force plane to Bagdogra airport in West Bengal. (File Photo)Police sources said a batch of people described as "illegal immigrants" was sent in an Indian Air Force plane to Bagdogra airport in West Bengal. (File Photo)
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The Jammu & Kashmir administration has sent around 150 people, described as “illegal immigrants”, among 500 people detained from different parts of the Union Territory, to Bagdogra airport for deportation. The action comes two months after a high-level committee on Demographic Changes visited Jammu & Kashmir.

Police sources said a batch of people described as “illegal immigrants” was sent in an Indian Air Force plane to Bagdogra airport in West Bengal. Sources said the immigrants would be handed over to the Border Security Force (BSF) and deported to Bangladesh on October 7.

Police sources said the J&K Police conducted a special exercise over the last few days to identify “illegal immigrants” in Jammu & Kashmir. They said around 500 people — mostly from Bangladesh — were detained by the police and shifted to a facility on the outskirts of Srinagar city.

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“Most of these people were settled in different parts of Kashmir valley for many years now,” said a police officer. “They were mostly doing menial jobs like rag picking, etc”.

Sources said some of those detained are Rohingya from Myanmar. Police said that while the first batch was sent to West Bengal for onward deportation, the other detainees would also be sent in batches in the coming days for deportation.

Also Read | Fresh scrutiny on Rohingya, Bangladeshi ‘settlements’ as Centre reviews J&K demography

The action comes two months after a high-level committee on demographic changes visited Jammu and Kashmir for its first field visit. The Union Home Ministry set up the committee in May this year.

During its visit to Jammu and Kashmir, the committee was informed that there are 7,656 Rohingya and 504 Bangladeshi nationals in Jammu and Kashmir — 6,737 “Rohingya” and 46 “Bangladeshi immigrants” in Jammu, and 919 “Rohingya” and 458 “Bangladeshi nationals” in the Valley. The committee was also informed that 117 cases were registered against them — 101 in Jammu and 16 in Kashmir.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Bashaarat Masood
Bashaarat Masood

Bashaarat Masood is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express. He has been covering Jammu and Kashmir, especially the conflict-ridden Kashmir valley, for two decades. Bashaarat joined The Indian Express after completing his Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University in Kashmir. He has been writing on politics, conflict and development. Bashaarat was awarded with the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards in 2012 for his stories on the Pathribal fake encounter. Expertise and Experience Two Decades of Frontline Reporting: Bashaarat has spent 20 years documenting the evolution of Kashmir, from high-intensity conflict and political shifts to socio-economic development. Award-Winning Investigative Journalism: He is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award (2012). This honor was bestowed for his reporting on the Pathribal fake encounter, a series of stories that highlighted his ability to handle sensitive human rights and security issues with investigative rigor. Specialized Beats: His authoritative coverage spans: Political Transitions: Tracking the shift from statehood to Union Territory, electoral dynamics, and the pulse of local governance. Security & Conflict: Providing nuanced reporting on counter-insurgency, civil liberties, and the impact of the conflict on the civilian population. Development: Documenting the infrastructure, healthcare, and educational landscape within the Valley. Academic Background: He holds a Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University of Kashmir, providing him with a localized academic and professional foundation that is rare in regional reporting. ... Read More

 

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