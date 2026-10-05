150 flown out of J&K on IAF aircraft as crackdown on ‘illegal immigrants’ begins

Police sources said a batch of people described as "illegal immigrants" was sent in an Indian Air Force plane to Bagdogra airport in West Bengal. (File Photo)

The Jammu & Kashmir administration has sent around 150 people, described as “illegal immigrants”, among 500 people detained from different parts of the Union Territory, to Bagdogra airport for deportation. The action comes two months after a high-level committee on Demographic Changes visited Jammu & Kashmir.

Police sources said a batch of people described as “illegal immigrants” was sent in an Indian Air Force plane to Bagdogra airport in West Bengal. Sources said the immigrants would be handed over to the Border Security Force (BSF) and deported to Bangladesh on October 7.

Police sources said the J&K Police conducted a special exercise over the last few days to identify “illegal immigrants” in Jammu & Kashmir. They said around 500 people — mostly from Bangladesh — were detained by the police and shifted to a facility on the outskirts of Srinagar city.