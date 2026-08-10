Fresh scrutiny on Rohingya, Bangladeshi ‘settlements’ as Centre reviews J&K demography

According to sources, the panel will focus on border areas and localities in Jammu division with reported undocumented settlements, review current verification protocols, and frame mechanisms for identification. (File Photo)

A four-member central committee on demographic change arrived in Jammu and Kashmir for a three-day visit Monday to evaluate claims of unnatural demographic shifts and security implications in sensitive border districts. This comes at a time when there are rising concerns about undocumented Rohingyas and Bangladeshi settlers in the Union Territory.

The Committee on Demographic Change, headed by retired Justice Prakash Prabhakar Navlekar, met the UT’s Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo and Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat, and, over the course of its visit, will hold meetings with various stakeholders, including political parties.

The visit comes a year after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a high-powered demography mission to tackle “illegal infiltration” in border regions. The central government set up a committee in May this year to study demographic changes.