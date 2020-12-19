J&K DDC polls: 8.93% voting in first two hours of eighth and final phase

Around 8.93 per cent electors out of the total 6.87 lakh cast their vote during the first two hours of the eight and final phase of the Jammu Kashmir District Development Council elections on Saturday. (File photo)

At least 8.93 per cent electors of the total 6.87 lakh cast their vote during the first two hours of the eight and final phase of the Jammu Kashmir District Development Council elections on Saturday. The polling percentage till 9 am was 12.43 per cent in Jammu and 5.54 per cent in Kashmir.

According to reports, the polling process was underway smoothly.

Voting is being held in 28 constituencies. There are 83 candidates in the fray for 13 constituencies in Kashmir, while in Jammu there are 85 candidates for 15 constituencies.

A total of 1,703 polling stations are there, including 1,028 in Kashmir and 675 in Jammu division, officials said.

Voting is also being held for 369 vacant panch and sarpanch posts.

The seventh phase of voting on Wednesday had recorded a record turnout of 57.22 per cent.

— With inputs from ENS, PTI

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd