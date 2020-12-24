BJP got more votes than NC, PDP, Cong together… message clear: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Minister for Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad. (File)

Describing the outcome of elections to the District Development Councils in J&K as a “historic win” for the BJP, party leader and Union Minister for Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad Wednesday underlined that the BJP had emerged as the single largest party in the polls.

Calling it a win for democracy, Prasad said the number of votes that the BJP gathered was more than the combined votes of the National Conference, PDP and Congress.

“The most important outcome of the DDC elections is that the Bharatiya Janata Party got a huge amount of votes which are greater than the combined votes of the three parties of the state — National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party and Congress. The Bharatiya Janata Party got around 4.87 lakh votes, while the National Conference got 2.82 lakh votes, the Peoples Democratic Party got just 56,000 votes and the Congress 1.39 lakh votes,” he said.

“The people of Jammu and Kashmir have given a clear message that they want peace and prosperity in the state, that they want to build a bright future for themselves and for the generations to come. It is a victory of their hopes and aspirations,” he said.

Calling the Gupkar alliance “unholy”, Prasad said the state had identified and segregated those that rule, and those “who work”.

“For the first time, people of Jammu and Kashmir have realised that development can be brought in the state by following the path of democracy. They have also realised that growth, peace and prosperity, standing at their doorstep, can now be brought only through democracy,” he said.

With independent candidates doing exceedingly well in the polls, Prasad said they had fought “against the Gupkar alliance”.

“It shows that a new breed of progressive, young and dynamic leaders is emerging in the Kashmir Valley, and the entire state. The successful conduct of DDC elections also proves that the politics of appeasement and dynasty rule is fast ending in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

The elections, he said, was a victory against forces that wanted to obstruct the democratic process.

“In places like Kulgam, Shopian and Pulwama, heavy polling took place. In Sopore in north Kashmir, which was badly affected by the separatist movement, there too heavy polling took place as people enthusiastically took part in the entire polling process. In many terrorism-affected areas like Bandipora, Badgam and Ganderbal, heavy polling took place,” Prasad said.

