Jammu and Kashmir DDC Election Results 2020 Live Updates: Counting of votes for 280 seats to begin shortly

Jammu and Kashmir DDC Election Results 2020 Live Updates: Results of the recently concluded Jammu and Kashmir District Development Council (DDC) elections will be announced on Tuesday. The elections, held in eight phases, began on November 28 and ended on December 19. Officials in the State Election Commission said a total of 4,181 candidates, including over 450 women, were in the fray for the 280 DDC seats.
State Election Commissioner K K Sharma on Sunday reviewed preparations and other arrangements for the counting process. “Returning Officers will be in charge of the counting process for each DDC constituency. The entire counting exercise will be monitored and recorded to achieve full transparency,” Sharma was quoted as saying by PTI.
Seven political parties, including the National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party, contested the polls in an alliance, under the banner of the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) formed for restoration of Article 370. The Congress was initially a part of the PAGD but distanced itself when the BJP targeted the opposition party for being in league with the ‘Gupkar Gang’.