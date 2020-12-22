Jammu and Kashmir DDC Election Results 2020 Live Updates: Counting of votes for 280 seats to begin shortly

Residents stand in a queue to cast their vote during the 7th phase of the DDC polls at Mendhar in Poonch district on December 16. (PTI)

The elections to this third tier of the Panchayati Raj system were held for the first time in Jammu and Kashmir and were the first mass polls after the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 in August 2019.

Meanwhile, re-polling in four polling stations in Jammu and Kashmir’s Mendhar area of border Poonch district was held on Monday, with nearly 22 per cent of the electorate having cast their vote in the maiden DDC polls during the first two hours.

The UT’s State Election Commission had on Friday ordered re-polling in four polling stations following a report by the District Panchayat Election Officer, Poonch, Rahul Yadav, about incidents of “violence and unlawful activities” during the seventh phase held last Wednesday.

In the final phase, the UT recorded nearly 51 per cent voting, with three districts in the Valley recording under 10 per cent voting. In all districts of the Jammu division, voting averages remained above 60 per cent with Poonch noting the highest — 83.5 per cent. The highest voting average recorded for the 10 districts of the Valley was 40.6 per cent which dropped to 29.9 per cent in the final phase of the polls.

Jammu averaged above 60 per cent voting in all phases, noting its highest voting average of 72.7 per cent on Saturday.