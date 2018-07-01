Jammu-Kashmir: Day after encounter, cops say one militant killed, two fled

The clarification from the police came after only one body was recovered after the final search of the house where the encounter took place. (Representational/Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi) The clarification from the police came after only one body was recovered after the final search of the house where the encounter took place. (Representational/Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday claimed that at least two militants “managed to escape from the spot after making indiscriminate fire around the site of encounter” in Pulwama on Friday, while one was killed in the gunfight with security forces. Director General of Police S P Vaid had tweeted on Friday that all three militants had been killed. The clarification from the police came after only one body was recovered after the final search of the house where the encounter took place. The militant was identified as Sajad Ahmad Shah, son of Ali Mohammad Shah, a resident of Gund, Chogul, Handwara district. “He was affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT. He was involved in a number of attacks on security establishments and civilian atrocities,” police said in a statement.

