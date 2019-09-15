J&K: Curfew reimposed in Kishtwar after death of Hurriyat leader

A day after it was lifted, curfew was reimposed in Kishtwar town on Sunday following the death of senior Hurriyat Conference leader Master Ghulam Nabi Gundna after prolonged illness at a Ludhiana hospital.

Advertising

Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Angrez Singh Rana said restrictions had been reimposed in the town as a precautionary measure in view of apprehensions of a law and order situation during Gundna’s Nimaz-e-Janaza that would take place on Monday.

The curfew, earlier imposed in the town on Friday following a weapon snatching incident from the PSO of a senior PDP leader in the district, was lifted on Saturday. Three militants held senior PDP leader Sheikh Nasir Hussain and his family members hostage at their residence on Thursday night and later decamped with the AK-47 rifle of Hussain’s personal security officer Mubassar.

IGP, Jammu, Mukesh Singh, said two militants have been identified as Osama and Zahid, residents of Kishtwar, and the third is suspected to be from Kashmir. Police have registered a case and launched searches to nab the militants.

Advertising

Sources said that Gundna, 70, was a retired government school teacher and he had considerable influence among people from the majority community.

He is survived by his wife and five sons, one of whom is in Pakistan and another lodged in jail on charges of militancy-related activities. His third son is an assistant professor in the education department and other two sons run a business in the town.

As news of his death reached the district, his supporters from across the district started reaching Kishtwar town to take part in his nimaz-e-janaza on Monday. While deputy commissioner reimposed curfew, police and security personnel have been deployed in strength to avoid any untoward incident in the town, sources added.