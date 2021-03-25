J&K: Three CRPF personnel injured in militant attack on outskirts of Srinagar

0 Comment(s) *
At least three CRPF personnel were injured Thursday in a suspected militant attack at Lawaypora on the outskirts of Srinagar city in Jammu and Kashmir.
Two out of the three injured are in a critical condition, the CRPF said.
(This is a developing story. More details awaited)
