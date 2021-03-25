scorecardresearch
Thursday, March 25, 2021
J&K: Three CRPF personnel injured in militant attack on outskirts of Srinagar

Two out of the three injured are in critical condition, the CRPF said.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 25, 2021 4:40:29 pm
CRPF said three personnel are injured. (File/Representational Image)

At least three CRPF personnel were injured Thursday in a suspected militant attack at Lawaypora on the outskirts of Srinagar city in Jammu and Kashmir.

Two out of the three injured are in a critical condition, the CRPF said.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)

