J-K: Army jawan killed, four injured in cross border firing by Pakistan

Pakistani troops targeted forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Tuesday, in which an Army man was killed and four others were left injured, reported PTI.

The firing from across the border took place even as the security lockdown continues in most parts of the Valley following the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and the bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories.

The firing from across the border in Krishna Ghati sector started around 11.00 am, prompting a befitting response from the Indian Army, officials were quoted as saying by PTI.

The cross-border firing between the two sides was going on when last reports arrived.

On Saturday, a 10-year-old girl was injured after Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling and firing of small arms along the LoC in Poonch district.

Relations between India and Pakistan turned hostile after Pulwama attack. Pakistan has also “offered” India consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, who has been in jail in Pakistan since March 2016. However, India has asked Pakistan to grant “full consular access” to Jadhav in “full compliance and conformity” the ICJ verdict and the Vienna Convention.

Over the last fornight, Pakistan has strongly opposed India’s move to abrogate Article 370.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called US President Donald Trump and told him that “extreme rhetoric and incitement to anti-India violence” by certain leaders in the region was “not conducive to peace”. This was clearly aimed at Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan who has ratcheted up the rhetoric against India in the last two weeks.

(With PTI and ENS inputs)