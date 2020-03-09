Jammu and Kashmir patient tests positive for coronavirus, cases in India touch 40

With this, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has reported the first confirmed case of Coronavirus. With this, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has reported the first confirmed case of Coronavirus.

One person in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus (Covid-2019), taking the count of those infected in the country to 40. The patient had recently travelled to Iran and South Korea and has been kept at a quarantine facility in Government Medical College Hospital at Jammu.



Another patient, who had also travelled to Iran and South Korea, exhibiting symptoms similar to coronavirus has been quarantined and the test results are awaited. “The final test report in case of one of the two is positive while another is awaited,” a senior health department official said

Earlier, two persons in Ladakh, with a travel history to Iran, had tested positive for the virus.

In view of the emerging scenario due to the threat of coronavirus, the J&K authorities have ordered the closure of all primary schools in six districts and suspended biometric attendance across the UT till March 31. All the entries by road into the UT are being monitored at Lakhanpur in Kathua and Lower Munda in Kashmir, while 100 per cent self-declaration protocol by all the passengers arriving at Jammu and Srinagar airports has been established.

The administration has also introduced help desks at Jammu railway station, Katra and other places, a senior health department official said, adding that Shri Mara Vaishnodevi Shrine Board has also introduced 100 per cent self-declaration by pilgrims and their thermal imaging. The government has also appealed to all the political, social and religious organisations to avoid large gatherings.

