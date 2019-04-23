J&K: Cop arrested for duping people on pretext of doubling their money

A police constable in the border district of Rajouri, who formed part of a group having duped local people of their money on the pretext of doubling it, was on Tuesday arrested by Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Identified as Iftkhar Ahmed of Salwah Mendhar and posted in Rajouri, the policeman was also found actively involved in luring locals to invest their money with some private individuals on the pretext of doubling it, said SSP Rajouri, Yougal Manhas. The arrest followed complaint by many people at Manjakote police station that some people from Rajouri have taken their money on the pretext of doubling it and they were not returning it.

During investigations, police found that a number of people living in areas under the jurisdiction of Manjakote police station have invested their money with some locals of Rajouri following assurances that they will be paid double the amount. The entire system was found to be run in violation of norms, the SSP said, adding that a case was registered by the police.

While the police constable has been arrested, searches have been launched for other people involved in the case.