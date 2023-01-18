Day before Rahul Gandhi’s Yatra enters J&K, UT Congress spokesperson resigns

Ahead of the Jammu and Kashmir leg of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra which is set to enter the Union Territory on January 19, the state’s Congress spokesperson Deepika Pushkar Nath Tuesday resigned from the party.

Nath said she was “left with no option but to resign” from the Congress over the decision taken by the party’s state unit to “allow” former minister Choudhary Lal Singh to join the Yatra. She said she was leaving on ideological grounds, citing that Singh was responsible for sabotaging the 2018 Kathua rape case by “brazenly defending” the alleged rapists.

Claiming the Yatra to be “ideologically opposite” to the actions of Singh as he “divided the entire region of Jammu & Kashmir to protect the rapists,” Nath wrote on Twitter, “On ideological grounds, I cannot share the party platform with such a person.”

Choudhary Lal Singh, extending his support to the Bharat Jodo Yatra, had earlier announced that he will join the Yatra at Lakhanpur next week. Singh is a two-time MP and three-time MLA, who switched from the Congress to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2014, after being denied a Congress ticket during the 16th Lok Sabha elections. He also served as a minister in the PDP-BJP government which collapsed in June 2018. Singh resigned from the BJP a few months before the fall of the alliance in 2018.

He was criticised for participating in a rally that supported the accused in the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua in 2018, following which he launched the Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan Party (DSSP). He had, however, then defended his participation in the rally by saying he was there to “defuse the situation,” according to news agency PTI.

Nath had stood up for the victim and her family in the Kathua rape case, and had taken the parents of the victim to the High Court at Jammu for monitoring of the investigation. She had also guided them to approach the Supreme Court for seeking a transfer of the trial to Pathankot in Punjab, as per the report in PTI.

Last week, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge wrote letters to the heads of 21 parties inviting them to join the Yatra at the culmination in Srinagar on January 30. Rahul will hoist the Tricolour at the Congress headquarters in Srinagar, covering more than 3,500 km as part of the nationwide Yatra.

Former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah will be joining the Yatra at Lakhanpur next week, while Omar Abdullah is expected to join it in Kashmir.

The Yatra began from Kanyakumari on September 7, 2022, and entered Punjab on Wednesday after passing through 10 states and the Union Territory of Delhi, covering over 3,300 km.