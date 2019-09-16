SC directs Centre, J&K to restore normalcy, keeping in mind national interest

The Supreme Court Monday directed the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir government to restore normalcy in the state, keeping in mind ‘national interest’.

The Court was hearing a petition by Kashmir Times Executive Editor Anuradha Bhasin who said she was not able to publish her newspaper from Srinagar as communication was “crippled” after the Centre’s decision to abrogate Article 370. Bhasin had said that even a month after the restrictions were imposed, she was still facing difficulties.

The top court issued notice to the Centre and state on her plea.

The Centre has contented that all Kashmir-based newspapers are running and the government has been offering all kinds of assistance to journalists in the state.

“Media passes are given for access to restricted areas and journalists are given access to phones and Internet,” Attorney General KK Venugopal, appearing for the Centre, said. “TV channels like Doordarshan and others private ones, as well as FM networks are also working.”

The court has asked the Centre to put details of the restoration steps on an affidavit, adding that endeavours should be made to restore normalcy.

Opposing Bhasin’s submissions the Centre said not a single bullet has been fired in Jammu and Kashmir since restrictions were imposed in the state.

“Over 40,000 lives were lost in J&K since 1990. Separatists even received funding from the Pakistan High Commission,” the AG said, adding that there was a three-pronged attack on J&K administration before August 5.

“By separatists funding stone pelters, by terrorists from across border and by businessman Zahoor Watali who was funding local militants,” he said.