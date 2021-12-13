J&K: Several cops injured as militants open fire on police bus near Srinagar

Security forces are on high alert after the incident. (Representational photo)

Several cops have been injured as militants opened fire on a police bus in Zewan on the outskirts of Srinagar city on Monday, news agency PTI reported quoting officials. This is a developing story. More details to follow.

