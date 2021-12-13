scorecardresearch
Monday, December 13, 2021
J&K: Several cops injured as militants open fire on police bus near Srinagar

The incident took place in Zewan on the outskirts of Srinagar city.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: December 13, 2021 6:45:28 pm
kashmirSecurity forces are on high alert after the incident. (Representational photo)

Several cops have been injured as militants opened fire on a police bus in Zewan on the outskirts of Srinagar city on Monday, news agency PTI reported quoting officials.

This is a developing story. More details to follow.

