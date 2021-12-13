J&K: Several cops injured as militants open fire on police bus near Srinagar

0 Comment(s) *
Several cops have been injured as militants opened fire on a police bus in Zewan on the outskirts of Srinagar city on Monday, news agency PTI reported quoting officials.
This is a developing story. More details to follow.
