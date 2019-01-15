J&K: BSF personnel injured in Pak firing along IB in Kathua

A Border Security Force (BSF) personnel was injured Tuesday when Pakistan troops fired and shelled along the International Border (IB) and the LoC in Kathua and Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Pakistan Rangers fired along the IB in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district Tuesday, a senior BSF officer told PTI.

He said one personnel of the border guarding force was injured and has been hospitalised.

The officer said it is being confirmed whether he was injured in firing or sniping incident.

Pakistan troops also fired and shelled along the Line of Control (LoC) in Sunderbani sector.

“Pakistan army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violations by resorting to firing and shelling along with heavy caliber weapons in Sunderbani sector from 1000 hours”, a defence PRO said.

Indian army troops guarding the borderline retaliated effectively and strongly, he said, adding that the exchanges of fire were on.

The year 2018 has witnessed the highest number of 2,936 ceasefire violations by Pakistan troops in the last 15 years along the Indo-Pak border.