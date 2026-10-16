Jammu and Kashmir government may move a Bill to include Punjabi as official language

Jammu and Kashmir may soon have Punjabi as one among its official languages, with the ruling National Conference assuring prominent Sikh leaders that its government will introduce a Bill to that effect in the Assembly during the 2027 budget session.

The move has prompted members of the Sikh community to lift their 14-day dharna (sit-in protest) in Jammu on Thursday.

The assurance was made in writing by the party’s Rajya Sabha member Shammi Oberoi at a meeting with a 11-member delegation of J&K Sikh Sangat headed by former minister Manjit Singh in Srinagar on Wednesday.

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The other members in the delegation included representatives of various Gurdwara Parbandhak Committees from the Union Territory.