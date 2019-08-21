Police officer, LeT militant killed in Baramulla encounter

A special police officer was killed in an encounter with militants Wednesday in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, a police spokesman told news agency PTI. A militant was also shot dead in the encounter which broke out on Tuesday night.

The SPO was identified as Billal Ahmad. A sub-inspector, Amardeep Parihar, was also wounded in the encounter and was admitted to the Army’s 92 base hospital at Badami Bagh cantonment.

The militant, meanwhile, was identified as Momin Gojri from the Lashkar-e-Taiba. A resident of Baramulla, the police said he was involved in several terror cases. This was the first anti-militancy operation between security forces and militants in Kashmir since July 27, PTI quoted an officer as saying.

Officers recovered arms and ammunition from the site of the encounter.

(With inputs from PTI)