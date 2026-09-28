‘We support statehood, oppose the language’: BJP slams Omar Abdullah’s J&K motion

Raising Bharat Mata ki Jai slogans, BJP legislators jump into the well of the House. (Source: Express Photo)

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly today witnessed heated exchanges between the treasury and opposition benches over Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s resolution seeking restoration of full statehood, with the BJP legislators objecting to references to the erstwhile state’s pre-August 5, 2019 status.

Ten amendments have been moved to the resolution, eight of which seek to expand it to include restoration of the special status that Jammu and Kashmir held before August 2019.

What happened in the assembly today

Monday’s proceedings turned stormy as the BJP legislators raised slogans of “Bharat Mata ki Jai” and entered the well of the House, demanding that Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather leave the chair.

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The BJP said 23 members had signed a motion against the Speaker and demanded that the motion be taken up first and put to vote. In response, Rather said he had not seen the motion and read out the relevant rules, saying that even if a notice for a motion against the Speaker was submitted in writing, it would become part of the House’s business on a date not earlier than 14 days.