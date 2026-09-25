Omar’s statehood resolution triggers BJP uproar in J&K House: ‘We will not tolerate it’

The Jammu & Kashmir Assembly witnessed chaotic scenes Friday as BJP MLAs, led by Leader of the Opposition Sunil Sharma, entered the well of the House in protest against a statehood resolution moved by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

On the fourth day of the autumn session, the chief minister moved a resolution calling upon the Government of India “for the immediate and urgent restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and resolves that this Resolution be forwarded to the Government of India”.

The document states that Friday’s resolution is in addition to resolutions passed by the J&K Assembly on June 26, 2000, and November 6, 2024. The BJP opposed this and raised slogans against the ruling National Conference, terming the resolution “anti-national.”

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The June 2000 resolution is the ‘Autonomy Resolution’ passed by the J&K House with Farooq Abdullah as chief minister. It called upon the Government of India to revert to the pre-1953 constitutional position, which meant a return to the pre-1953 era — including the reintroduction of the designations Wazir-e-Azam and Sadr-e-Risayat for its top political leaders.

After the first elections for the J&K Assembly as a Union Territory were held in 2024, the first session of the new Assembly passed a resolution in November 2024 seeking a dialogue for “restoration of special status and constitutional guarantees” to the Union Territory and urging that “constitutional mechanisms” be worked out for the same. The resolution was passed by a voice vote, with all parties barring the BJP supporting it.

Both resolutions found mention in Omar Abdullah’s fresh resolution on Friday. This year, the chief minister has upped the ante on the demand for statehood, and Friday’s resolution is another step in that direction.

The BJP primarily opposed the resolution over its mention of the autonomy resolution. However, after the Speaker urged the CM to explain his position, Omar said: “If we had not mentioned these two resolutions in the beginning – the one from 2000 and then 2024 – some of our friends would comment that we have left the rest behind and are only fighting for statehood. Those resolutions stand as they are, this (new) resolution neither replaces nor subsumes the resolutions earlier passed by this house.”

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He added that this resolution simply calls on the Government of India to fulfil its commitment and restore full statehood to J&K. “Sometimes I hear about getting ‘half state’ or statehood without law and order. We do not want that. We were promised a full state, and we want that returned,” he said.

He also urged the Speaker to designate time for a discussion in the House.

Meanwhile, LoP Sunil Sharma said that the autonomy resolution was “rejected and torn up” by the BJP. To bring that and the ‘special status’ resolution of 2024 afresh into the House, the LoP said, is “controversial and unacceptable” to the BJP. “We will not tolerate it,” Sharma said.

He also questioned the Congress’ stand on the resolution, adding: “From Rahul Gandhi to the state chief of Congress here, they should clarify whether they are with this resolution. The pre-1953 position. Are they with (Article) 370 and this government?”

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He also took aim at the NC government for “losing its bearing on the issue of governance in J&K” and said the resolution had been brought by the government to garner “sympathy” in Kashmir. “We outright reject it. We will not allow any debate on so-called autonomy, or 370.”

As the ruckus continued between the treasury and opposition benches, Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather adjourned the House for the day.