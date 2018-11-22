Jammu-Kashmir assembly dissolved: Attempt to thwart people’s will, says Omar Abdullah

NATIONAL CONFERENCE leader and former chief minister Omar Abdullah Wednesday said the move to dissolve the assembly was a bid to thwart the people’s will.

“We were pressing for dissolution of the assembly ever since the PDP-BJP coalition government fell in June. They were not ready to do so and had kept the assembly in suspended animation. There was also talk that this House will stay in suspended animation for the rest of its term. But as soon as the momentum started to gather to form a new coalition between PDP, Congress and NC, within minutes they dissolved the assembly…” he told The Indian Express. “It is yet another attempt to thwart the will of the people.”

“Let’s be honest here… this sort of realignment wasn’t in the best interest of NC. It amounted to giving PDP a clean chit. But we didn’t think about our immediate political goals, instead we decided that the interests of the state should come first. Our aim to come together with PDP and Congress was to safeguard special status of J&K and thwart the BJP’s attempts to destroy the communal harmony in the state,” he said.

When asked whether the new alliance will approach court against the disolution of the assembly, Abdullah said this is a decision the PDP will have to take.