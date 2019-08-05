Two PDP MPs removed from Rajya Sabha for ‘tearing’ copy of Constitution

Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu Monday removed two PDP MPs Monday after they attempted to tear the Constitution. Union Home Minister Amit Shah Monday announced that the government has scrapped the special status granted to the state of Jammu and Kashmir by modifying Article 370 of the Constitution.

Soon after Shah’s announcement, one of the PDP members, MM Fayaz, tore his kurta and then along with Nazir Ahmad Laway tore copies of the Constitution, prompting the Rajya Sabha chairman to order that they be physically removed.



“The Indian Constitution is supreme. Nobody can do it,” Naidu said as he named the two members and ordered marshals to physically remove them from the House.

The Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971 prohibits the desecration of or insult to the country’s national symbols, including the national flag, the Constitution, the National Anthem and Map of India.

Naidu further said the Indian Constitution was supreme and nobody had the right to tear copies of it. “Tearing the Constitution in the House, shouting against India, will not be allowed. I will not just name (members) but also take action,” he said.

Congress leader Gulam Nabi Azad condemned the PDP MPs act, but accused the BJP of murdering the Indian Constitution. “I strongly condemn the act of 2-3 MPs (PDP’s Mir Fayaz and Nazir Ahmed Laway who attempted to tear constitution). We stand by the Constitution of India. But today BJP has murdered constitution,” Nabi said.

The two PDP MPs later protested in Parliament premises, with black armbands tied to their arms and wrists.

Prasanna Acharya (BJD) condemned the action by PDP members and said it was a black day for Parliament. “I condemn this. I and my party unequivocally condemn this,” he said while pointing to the alleged tearing of copies of the Constitution by PDP members.