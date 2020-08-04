scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 04, 2020
Jammu & Kashmir LIVE News Updates: Curfew imposed in Srinagar, parts of Valley ahead of first anniversary of Article 370 revocation

Jammu and Kashmir Article 370 News Live Updates: Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, medical emergencies and movement of staff with valid cards and passes issued by the administration have been exempted from the restrictions.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 4, 2020 7:35:28 pm
A paramilitary soldier stands near barbed wire at a checkpoint during the curfew in Srinagar. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

Jammu and Kashmir Article 370 LIVE Updates: Ahead of the first anniversary of the revocation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370, the UT administration has imposed curfew across the Kashmir valley from Monday late evening. The decision was taken at a core group meeting of security officials, civil administration, and intelligence agencies, which was chaired by General Officer Commanding 15 Corps B S Raju and Director General J&K Police Dilbag Singh.

Srinagar and other districts of Valley have imposed strict restrictions till end of day on August 5. However, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, medical emergencies and movement of staff with valid cards and passes issued by the administration have been exempted from the restrictions.

Months after coming to power for a second term, the Narendra Modi-led NDA government had passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, in Parliament, thus striking down Article 370 and Article 35A, which gave the erstwhile state of J&K autonomy. Following this, mobile phone networks, landlines, and internet access were cut-off across the state and political leaders, including former chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah, Farooq Abdullah, and Sajad Lone, were kept under house arrest. So far, only Omar and Lone have been released from detention.

Live Blog

Security has been beefed up across the Valley ahead of the first anniversary of revocation of Article 370. Follow LIVE Updates here

19:34 (IST)04 Aug 2020
Decisions taken on and after Aug 5 last year not acceptable to masses: J-K Peoples Conference

The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference Tuesday said the Union government's decision to revoke special status of the erstwhile state was not acceptable to the masses. Ahead of the first anniversary of the revocation of provisions of article 370 on August 5 last year, the party said the day would be remembered as a "sad day".

"Decisions taken on and after August 5 (2019) are not acceptable to people. These decisions have been thrust on the people of Kashmir and are bereft of any acceptance or legitimacy amongst the masses," the party said in a statement.

"We believe, for us, August 5, 2019 is a negative milestone. This will be remembered as a sad day, a day of disempowerment, a day of attack on our identity," the party said. (PTI)

Barricades have been set up at hundreds of places in Kashmir, including Srinagar city, to regulate movement of essential services and emergencies while concertina wires have been also been laid. (File)

Jammu and Kashmir Article 370 News: Police and CRPF personnel were deployed in strength across the valley to ensure that the plans of the separatists to disturb peace did not succeed, officials said. They said police vehicles, fitted with public address systems, went around localities announcing imposition of strict curfew for two days.

Barricades have been set up at hundreds of places in Kashmir, including Srinagar city, to regulate movement of essential services and emergencies while concertina wires have been also been laid, the officials said.

Meanwhile, the Left parties have demanded the release of all those detained since August 2019, the restoration of full communications to the region and the lifting of curbs to allow free movement of people.

The leaders of the CPI(M), CPI, RSP, Forward Bloc and CPI(ML)-Liberation said this is “essential for both combating the pandemic effectively and upholding Constitutional guarantees on democratic rights and civil liberties while providing relief to the beleaguered people”. They said August 5 marks one year of the abrogation of Article 370, the dissolving of the state of Jammu and Kashmir, and the “caging of the people of J&K”.

