J&K: Detained since August 5, PDP MLA, trade leader released from detention

The Jammu Kashmir government on Tuesday released a former People’s Democratic Party (PDP) MLA and a trade leader, who were under detention since August 5 when the Union government revoked the special status of the Valley and downgraded the state into two union territories.

A senior security official in Srinagar told The Indian Express that PDP leader Aijaz Ahmad Mir, who is a former legislator from South Kashmir’s Shopian district, was released from the MLA hostel today along with a renowned trade leader Shakeel Qalender, ex-president, Federation of Chamber of Industries. A senior administration official told The Indian Express that Qalander was released from the central jail in Srinagar.

Qalander had served on the C Rangarajan committee, which was set up in 2010 by the then PM Manmohan Singh to formulate a plan for creation of jobs in J&K. He was among the several trade leaders who were arrested ahead of August 5.

Sources said that at present, over a dozen leaders including People’s Conference chief Sajad Lone, J&K People’s Movement President Shah Faesal, PDP leader Waheed Para and other senior leaders from different parties are currently lodged at Srinagar’s MLA hostel.

In November, 33 mainstream leaders were shifted from SKICC to Srinagar MLA’s hostel- administration citing winter as the reason.

A massive crackdown was launched on mainstream political parties, civil society leaders, lawyers in the Valley in the wake of the abrogation of Article 370. Three former chief ministers of J&K — Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah and his father Farooq Abdullah — remain under detention. The authorities had slapped the Public Safety Act against Farooq Abdullah.

