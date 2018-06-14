Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
Jammu-Kashmir: Army jawan abducted by militants, rescue operation underway

Jawan abducted in Jammu and Kashmir: The jawan was part of the operation that led to the killing of Hizbul terrorist Sameer Tiger.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 14, 2018 4:42:16 pm
Army Jawan Aurangzeb who has been abducted by terrorists from Jammu and Kashmir. (Twitter/ANI)
An Indian Army jawan has been abducted by militants in Jammu and Kashmir, top sources in the army have confirmed. “A rifleman in the 44 Rashtriya Rifles, the jawan, Aurangzeb, was on leave when the incident took place at around noon Thursday. He is a resident of Poonch,” a source in the Army told The Indian Express.

According to sources, the jawan was with his friend and they were travelling through Old Mughal Road when the militants abducted him.

The jawan was part of the operation that led to the killing of Hizbul terrorist Sameer Tiger. More details are awaited.

