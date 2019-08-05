Toggle Menu
Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh to be two Union Territories

Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh to be two Union Territories

While the Union Territory of Ladakh will be without a legislature, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will be with the legislature.

Curfew imposed in four towns of Jammu, security heightened
Soldiers stand guard in the night in Srinagar. (AP)

The Narendra Modi-led NDA government scrapped Article 370 of the Indian government that grants Special Status to Jammu and Kashmir. Union Home Minister Amit Shah read out the Present’s Order in Rajya Sabha on Monday. According to the order, the state will be bifurcated as Union Territories – Jammu & Kashmir and Laddakh. While the Union Territory of Ladakh will be without a legislature, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will be with the legislature.

