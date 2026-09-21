‘Preventive detention can’t replace criminal law’: High Court quashes PSA against Srinagar man

Referring to Sheikh's earlier PSA order being quashed in April 2024, the court said the "judicial development was a material circumstance which necessarily required consideration while assessing the present detention". (Image: https://jkhighcourt.nic.in/)

Preventive detention cannot become a substitute for ordinary criminal law, the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court has said as it quashed the Public Safety Act (PSA) invoked against a Srinagar resident.

“Preventive detention cannot become a substitute for ordinary criminal law. Nor can the extraordinary power of preventive detention be exercised merely because the authorities entertain a general apprehension regarding a person’s antecedents,” Justice M A Chowdhary said in his judgment on September 17. “There must be material from which a rational prognosis of future prejudicial conduct can be made”.

Zubair Altaf Sheikh, a resident of Soura, Srinagar, was booked under the controversial Public Safety Act (PSA) in September last year, primarily on the back of an FIR registered against him in 2022. While he had been bailed out by the court in the case, the same case was used to book him under the Public Safety Act (PSA) for the first time in 2022. The detention, too, had been quashed by the court.