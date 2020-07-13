J-K: Encounter underway between security forces, militants in Anantnag

Today’s encounter has come a day after three LeT militants were killed in North Kashmir’s Sopore on Sunday. Today’s encounter has come a day after three LeT militants were killed in North Kashmir’s Sopore on Sunday.

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Srigufwara area of Anantnag district early in the morning following information about the presence of two militants in the area, a police official said.

“#Encounter has started at #Srigufwara area of #Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir Police Zone said on Twitter.

Today’s encounter has come a day after three LeT militants were killed in North Kashmir’s Sopore on Sunday. According to the Police, the encounter started at the Rebbaan area of Sopore. The search operation turned into an encounter in the wee hours of Sunday when the hiding militants opened fire at the security forces which was retaliated. The official added that arms and ammunition have been recovered from the site of the encounter.

Last week, three members of a family, all linked to the BJP, were killed in a militant attack on Wednesday evening in North Kashmir’s Bandipore, leading to the arrest of their entire security detail. The attack happened right outside the Bandipore Police Station, when the three were at the family shop, run out of their home. The dead included a member of the BJP state executive committee, Sheikh Waseem Bari, 27, and his father Sheikh Bashir Ahmad and brother Sheikh Umar, who were also office-bearers of the party.

The police later said that the Lashkar-e-Taiba was behind the attack. Speaking to reporters in Bandipore, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said they had identified the two militants involved in the attack. “One of them is Abid (a local militant) and another is a foreigner,” he said.

