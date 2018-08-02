Jammu-Kashmir: Activist who led Kathua protests held on rape charge

The victim alleged that the crime took place nearly one-and-a-half month ago in the forests of Chardwa where she had gone to graze cattle. (Representational Image) The victim alleged that the crime took place nearly one-and-a-half month ago in the forests of Chardwa where she had gone to graze cattle. (Representational Image)

Talib Hussain, a social activist who shot into prominence after he led an agitation seeking justice for the family of the Kathua gangrape-murder victim, has been arrested on charges of rape and illegal possession of weapon, police said on Wednesday.

He was arrested from Tral in Kashmir by a police party from Samba district, said SHO Samba Chanchal Singh.

The complaint was filed on July 26 at Samba police station. The victim alleged that the crime took place nearly one-and-a-half month ago in the forests of Chardwa where she had gone to graze cattle.

About the delay in lodging the complaint, the woman, a mother of two, said she was scared as Talib had allegedly threatened her with dire consequences if she spoke to anybody about it. However, she narrated the incident to her husband on July 26 and he brought her to the police station to lodge a complaint.

The rape charge came nearly a month after Talib’s estranged wife got an FIR registered at Samba police station, accusing him of domestic violence and attempting to kill her. The FIR was registered following directions from a local court. However, another court had issued stay orders on the proceedings.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App