J-K: 8 dead, several feared injured in accident in Doda

Eight passengers were killed and nearly a dozen others injured after a minibus rolled down into a gorge near Sui Gowari on the Thathri-Doda road in Jammu and Kashmir.

The cause of the accident is yet to be known.

The bus was on its way from Thathri to Doda. The locals immediately swung into action and brought the victims out of the vehicle which turned turtle in the fields on the bank of river Chenab.

The victims have been rushed to a nearby hospital.