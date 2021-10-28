scorecardresearch
Thursday, October 28, 2021
J-K: 8 dead, several feared injured in accident in Doda

The locals immediately swung into action and brought the victims out of the vehicle which turned turtle in the fields on the bank of river Chenab.

By: Express News Service | Jammu |
October 28, 2021 11:36:25 am
The cause of the accident is yet to be known.

Eight passengers were killed and nearly a dozen others injured after a minibus rolled down into a gorge near Sui Gowari on the Thathri-Doda road in Jammu and Kashmir.

The bus was on its way from Thathri to Doda. The locals immediately swung into action and brought the victims out of the vehicle which turned turtle in the fields on the bank of river Chenab.

The victims have been rushed to a nearby hospital.

