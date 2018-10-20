Jammu & Kashmir: 5 militants killed in 24 hours in Valley

A local woman identified as Firdousa was killed in “cross firing”, said police. (Representational) A local woman identified as Firdousa was killed in “cross firing”, said police. (Representational)

Five militants have been killed and 10 security personnel injured in three separate incidents, including an encounter, in the Valley in the past 24 hours. In another incident on Friday evening, police said militants lobbed two grenades towards an army camp at Shadimarg area in Pulwama, leading to a gunfight. A local woman identified as Firdousa was killed in “cross firing”, said police.

Army officers said they foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control by killing three militants in north Kashmir’s Uri area. They said soldiers guarding the Line of Control intercepted a group of militants in Boniyar forest at Uri on Thursday morning and the militants were killed in the ensuing gunfight.

A senior Army officer in Srinagar told The Indian Express Friday that the operation continued till Thursday evening. “In the search operation after the gunfight, we recovered three bodies,” the officer said

The Army said four AK-47 rifles and four haversacks have been recovered from the area. “Three #terrorist killed. 04 AK-47 & 04 Haversacks recovered. Operation in progress,” Srinagar based XV (Chinar) Corps said on Twitter. The militants have not been identified so far, said the officers.

In another incident, J&K police officers said two militants were killed in a brief shootout with police and CRPF personnel at Kralhar area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday afternoon.

According to a J&K police spokesperson, the shootout took place after a passenger vehicle was stopped at a checkpoint near Kralhar. On being told to show identity cards, one of the two militants in the car opened fire, said the spokesperson. “In the brief exchange of fire, both the terrorists were killed.”

One policeman was injured in the incident, said police.

SSP, Baramulla, Imtiyaz Hussain, told The Indian Express that the militants were foreigners and were affiliated to the Jaish-e-Mohammed. “Nine people were travelling in the car. The driver told us the two men (militants) boarded from Sopore town. We have detained the driver for questioning,” he said.

In another incident, nine Armymen were injured in an IED blast in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district Thursday night.

Local residents alleged that soon after the IED blast, armymen barged into the nearby homes and beat people up.

“After the blast, around 11.30 pm, Army personnel knocked on our gate. They then entered the house and started beating my family members,” a local resident told The Indian Express over phone. “They even beat up the women.”

The local residents said even though district administration and police were informed about Armymen barging into homes, no help was provided.

Early on Friday morning, the injured were taken to district hospital, Pulwama. Dr Abdul Rashid Parra, Medical Superintendent of the hospital, told The Indian Express that the injured include teenagers and women. Parra further said the woman killed during the gunfight in Shadimarg was five months pregnant.

Defence Spokesperson in Srinagar Colonel Rajesh Kalia said they are looking into the allegations.

