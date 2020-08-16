J&K: 4G internet services restored in Ganderbal and Udhampur districts

However, in rest of the districts, the internet speed will continue to be restricted to 2G only.

The J&K administration restored 4G internet services in Ganderbal and Udhampur districts from 9 pm on Sunday till September 8. However, in rest of the districts, the internet speed will continue to be restricted to 2G only.

Internet and voice services were snapped on August 5, 2019, when the Central government moved to abolish Article 370 that gave special rights to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. Since then broadband and 2G services have been restored in phases.

The development comes four days after the Centre told the Supreme Court that 4G access would be provided “on a trial basis in a calibrated manner in specified limited areas to assess the impact on the security situation”. Attorney General K K Venugopal told a bench of Justices N V Ramana, R Subhash Reddy and B R Gavai that the special committee — set up on the court’s orders to look into the issue of restoring internet services in J&K — had decided to allow 4G access in one district each in Jammu and Kashmir divisions after August 15.

While maintaining that the “overall security situation is still not conducive to lifting the limited restrictions on high speed internet”, the high-powered committee said 4G services could be restored in districts that are away from the international border or line of control, and had low intensity of terrorist activities.

This came after the bench had asked the Centre to clarify a reported statement of the then J&K Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu favouring the restoration of 4G in Kashmir.

The Indian Express had reported on July 26 that the J&K administration has told the Union Ministry of Home Affairs that it does not have any objection to restoring 4G internet services. Murmu resigned as L-G August 5 and was appointed as the new Comptroller and Auditor General. He has been replaced by BJP leader and former Minister Manoj Sinha.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd