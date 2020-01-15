Jammu & Kashmir: 2G Internet, broadband partially restored in UT

Internet service providers will offer broadband facilities to institutions dealing with essential services, hospitals, banks, and government offices. (File) Internet service providers will offer broadband facilities to institutions dealing with essential services, hospitals, banks, and government offices. (File)

After more than five months of internet shutdown, the Jammu Kashmir administration Tuesday evening restored mobile internet in parts of Jammu region and broadband in hotels, travel establishments and hospitals with effect from January 15.

The home department said in a three-page order that 2G mobile connectivity on post-paid mobiles for accessing white-listed websites including e-banking will be restored in five districts including Jammu, Sambua, Kathua, Udhampur and Reasi districts in Jammu region.

Mobile internet connectivity in other districts of the Union Territory shall remain suspended till further directions, the order stated.

The order also said that 400 additional internet kiosks will be established in the Kashmir division.

Internet service providers will offer broadband facilities to institutions dealing with essential services, hospitals, banks, and government offices.

The order comes after the Supreme Court made harsh observations on the Jammu Kashmir administration for snapping internet services, which it said was a fundamental right of the people and directed the union Territory to review the decision on suspension of the internet services.

Short Messaging Services (SMS) were restored in the Valley after 150 days of suspension on January 1, 2020. Broadband Internet connectivity in all government hospitals was also restored.

