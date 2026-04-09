Jammu and Kashmir launches 100-day ‘Nasha Mukt’ drive; LG Sinha to flag off padyatra in Jammu

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Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, who chaired a high-level meeting here Thursday to review preparedness for the campaign under the Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir Abhiyaan, will flag off a mega “Padyatra” from MA Stadium on April 11.
This will be followed by a series of high-impact awareness programmes aimed at eradicating drug abuse from the UT, officials said, adding that a similar large-scale campaign will be launched in Srinagar in the first week of May.
The Lieutenant Governor emphasised mass public participation of students and youth, NCC, NSS, Scouts & Guides, volunteers, civil society organisations, political parties, public representatives and the general public to maximise outreach.
“The influx of drugs to the UT is part of a larger international conspiracy to jeopardize the future of the youth of Jammu Kashmir. Every section of the society must join this fight against drug menace”, Lieutenant Governor said.
He directed continuous, intensive drives to dismantle drug trafficking networks.
“Don’t touch the innocent and don’t spare the culprit is our policy,” LG said, adding: “We must identify the real victims of drug abuse and make committed efforts for their rehabilitation”.
The meeting also discussed the activities planned and a department-wise calendar prepared for the Nasha Mukt Abhiyan. UT- and divisional-level committees have already been constituted for effective implementation of the IEC campaign and action plan.
The Lieutenant Governor further directed that the campaign be made a Jan Andolan with active public participation. He also called for integration of public suggestions and a feedback mechanism to make the campaign more impactful. The public should also be encouraged to report drug abuse cases, he said.
The meeting was attended by Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; S.J.M Gillani, Special DG (Coordination); Chandraker Bharti, Principal Secretary Home; Dr Mandeep K. Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor; Sarmad Hafeez, Commissioner Secretary, Social Welfare Department; Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Bhim Sen Tuti, IGP Jammu; V.K Birdi, IGP Kashmir; DIGs, Deputy Commissioners, SSPs and other senior officials.
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