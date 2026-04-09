Jammu and Kashmir launches 100-day ‘Nasha Mukt’ drive; LG Sinha to flag off padyatra in Jammu

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, who chaired a high-level meeting here Thursday to review preparedness for the campaign under the Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir Abhiyaan, will flag off a mega “Padyatra” from MA Stadium on April 11.

This will be followed by a series of high-impact awareness programmes aimed at eradicating drug abuse from the UT, officials said, adding that a similar large-scale campaign will be launched in Srinagar in the first week of May.

The Lieutenant Governor emphasised mass public participation of students and youth, NCC, NSS, Scouts & Guides, volunteers, civil society organisations, political parties, public representatives and the general public to maximise outreach.