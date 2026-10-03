At Jammu hospital, row over burqa ‘restrictions’, and an inquiry

“On Thursday, we saw two students made to stand outside the labour room on the same grounds,” she said, describing it as interference in their religious matters.

A protest by nursing interns over alleged restrictions on wearing burqas inside the Gynae Department’s labour room at Government Medical College and Hospital, Doda, has prompted the hospital administration to set up a seven-member panel.

Trouble erupted on Wednesday when scores of nursing interns held a demonstration inside the hospital premises against Dr Madhu Chib, head of the gynaecology department at Doda Medical College, alleging that she had objected to their wearing of the burqa.

Protesters boycotted work and gathered outside the hospital building. One protester said that a day earlier, Dr Chib had moved a student out of the labour room because she was wearing a veil. Dr Chib has not commented on the allegation.