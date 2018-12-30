Toggle Menu
Alert sounded in Jammu after armed men fire at sentry outside military station

Giving details, a defence ministry spokesperson Lt. Colonel Devender Anand said that sentry noticed a suspicious movement near the boundary wall of the military station around 1.50 am.

The suspects fired back and fled, defence ministry spokesman said, adding that searches are going on in the area. (Representational Image)

An alert has been sounded in Jammu city and its surrounding areas after two suspects allegedly fired at a sentry posted at Ratnuchak Military Station during wee hours of Sunday. However, there was no loss of life or injury.

Giving details, a defence ministry spokesperson Lt. Colonel Devender Anand said that sentry noticed a suspicious movement near the boundary wall of the military station around 1.50 am. He challenged the suspects who were moving towards the boundary wall.

However, as they did not stop, he fired warning shots in the air. The suspects too fired back and fled, he said, adding that searches are going on in the area.

Meanwhile, sources said that senior police officials along with reinforcements have also reached there and laid nakas at sensitive places. An alert has been sounded and searches launched in nearby residential areas.

