Three more sightings of drones in Jammu; security agencies on alert

Drones were spotted at three places on the outskirts of Jammu city on Tuesday night and in the early hours of Wednesday, keeping the police and other security agencies on tenterhooks.

Sources said the first drone was sighted at 9.23 pm Tuesday night at Miran Sahib. The second and third drones were sighted in Kaluchak and Kunjwani areas at 4.40 am and 4.52 am, respectively, on Wednesday.

Drones have been sighted in the Union Territory every day this week since the drone attack at the Indian Air Force Station in Jammu in the early hours of Sunday.

On Tuesday morning, a drone was sighted over Ratnuchak, Kaluchak and Kunjwani areas. The previous day, on Monday, the Army claimed to have spotted drones flying over Kaluchak and Ratnuchak military stations and opened fire at them, making them fly away.

Army PRO Lt Colonel Devender Anand had said Monday that “a major threat was averted by the alertness and proactive approach of troops”. He added that security forces were on high alert.

However, in the last three days, security forces have not been able to locate a single drone despite searches in several areas.