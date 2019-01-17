Passengers on Jammu-Delhi Duronto Express looted, probe underway

A group of unidentified assailants Thursday decamped with several valuable items after looting passengers on board Jammu-Delhi Duronto Express, news agency ANI reported. The train departed from Jammu Tawi at 07:20 pm on Wednesday and arrived in the national capital at 04:20 am today. The incident took place in B3 and B7 coaches when the train was in the outskirts of Delhi in the early hours of the day.

Advertising

According to the Chief Public Relations Officer, Northern Railways, the Railway Police Force has gathered some leads in the case.

Last week, the Delhi-Bhagalpur Express was attacked by armed robbers in West Bengal’s Malda division. The valuables worth around Rs 3 lakh were looted, the railways said.

The robbers used an alarm chain to stop the train near Dhanauri station in between Kiul and Jamalpur section and looted the passengers, officials said.