CRPF jawan kills wife before shooting himself in Jammu

A CRPF personnel here on Sunday shot himself dead after killing his wife and injuring his sister-in-law.

Identified as Constable Madan Singh Chib, the deceased personnel was attached with the Sector Headquarters here.

The constable reportedly had an argument with his wife and sister-in-law over some issue before the shootout, sources said. While his wife died on the spot, his sister-in-law was injured and rushed to the hospital.

The CRPF personnel’s eight-year-old daughter was also present on the spot at the time of the incident. However, she escaped unhurt, sources said.

The police have registered a case and a probe is underway.

