Sunday, September 13, 2020
CRPF jawan kills wife before shooting himself in Jammu

By: Express News Service | Jammu | September 13, 2020 2:29:01 pm
jammu news, crpf jawan murder jammu, crpf jawan suicide jammu, crpf jawan kills wife commits suicide in jammuIdentified as Constable Madan Singh Chib, the deceased personnel was attached with the Sector Headquarters in Jammu. (Representational)

A CRPF personnel here on Sunday shot himself dead after killing his wife and injuring his sister-in-law.

Identified as Constable Madan Singh Chib, the deceased personnel was attached with the Sector Headquarters here.

The constable reportedly had an argument with his wife and sister-in-law over some issue before the shootout, sources said. While his wife died on the spot, his sister-in-law was injured and rushed to the hospital.

The CRPF personnel’s eight-year-old daughter was also present on the spot at the time of the incident. However, she escaped unhurt, sources said.

The police have registered a case and a probe is underway.

