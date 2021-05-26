Jammu covid surge: BJP says UT Admin was ‘lackadaisical’

In a statement issued here titled ‘The fact sheet regarding state of oxygen plants in Jammu’, the BJP said: “There is no denying the fact that people of Jammu region have suffered due to lack of timely oxygen supply, resulting in many avoidable deaths.”

THE Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday faced criticism from an unusual quarter, with the BJP accusing it of “lackadaisical” attitude in installing 37 oxygen plants sanctioned by the Centre in August last year. Holding this responsible for many “avoidable deaths” due to Covid-19 in Jammu division, the BJP demanded a probe into the “costly lapse”.

Manoj Sinha replaced G C Murmu as the Lieutenant Governor in August last year.

With a toll of 484, Jammu division has reported more than half of the 767 coronavirus-related deaths in the UT since May 1.

In a statement issued here titled ‘The fact sheet regarding state of oxygen plants in Jammu’, the BJP said: “There is no denying the fact that people of Jammu region have suffered due to lack of timely oxygen supply, resulting in many avoidable deaths.”

The party said some people had gone to the extent of accusing the Modi government of ignoring Jammu at the cost of Kashmir, and that is why it wanted to set the record straight. It said that during the first wave, Jammu had only three oxygen plants, at the Government Medical College and Hospital, and hence the Modi government had sanctioned 37 such plants for it to ensure adequate oxygen supply at district hospitals. The party said tenders worth Rs 235 crore had been floated to set up the plants, with plans to have them running in three to four months. “Alas! It did not happen… It is this lackadaisical attitude that was responsible…”