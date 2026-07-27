Jammu court rejects bail of Bengal man accused of passing defence info — ‘Release would be outrageous’

After his arrest, Sah allegedly revealed that he had transferred the money to Karan Kumar’s bank account on the instructions of one Mithun Mondal, who he claimed resided in Saudi Arabia. (File image)

was denied bail on Monday, with Principal Sessions Judge R N Watal saying that granting the bail request would be “outrageous and faith of a common man in the criminal justice system shall be shattered and shall not be taken in good taste by the public at large”.

In its seven-page order, the court said Chhoton Sah of West Bengal’s Murshidabad district was arrested on espionage charges for allegedly trying to pay a local youth to pass sensitive information. Sah allegedly told investigators that he had been “hone-trapped” by a woman he identified as Hardeep Kaur.

The 23-year-old youth, Karan Kumar, allegedly told police that he had come in contact with a “female ISI operative”, who claimed she was a Border Security Force constable posted in Punjab, through social media, and that she gradually gained his trust through calls and chats. She eventually introduced him to other Pakistan Intelligence Officers (PIOs), investigators say, adding that he also installed a GPS-enabled camera application on his mobile phone to share videos and photographs of strategically important locations.