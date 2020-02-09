Jammu court extends police remand of Pulwama bomber’s cousin, 2 JeM workers by another week

A huge cache of arms, including five AK-47 and AK-56 rifles, one M4 rifle, five pistols, and hand grenades, were seized from the slain militants. (Representational Image) A huge cache of arms, including five AK-47 and AK-56 rifles, one M4 rifle, five pistols, and hand grenades, were seized from the slain militants. (Representational Image)

A special court in Jammu Friday extended the police remand of three Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) overground workers by another week, including truck driver Sameer Dar – a cousin of Pulwama suicide bomber Adil Ahmad Dar.

Apart from Sameer Dar, the other two accused included cleaner of the truck Asif Ahmed Malik and Sartaj Ahmed Mantoo. All the three were held during a joint operation of the J&K Police and CRPF in which three heavily armed JeM militants were killed near the Ban toll plaza along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on January 31.

This followed a request by police to extend their remand as investigations were in progress and it will take time to conclude. Pointing out that it is imperative to do so keeping in view the gravity of the offences and the stage of investigation, special judge for NIA cases Subash Gupta ordered police that they shall be provided medical facilities during the police custody.

Sameer Dar’s cousin Adil Ahmad Dar, who was affiliated to the JeM, had rammed his explosives-laden vehicle into a bus, killing 40 CRPF personnel on February 14 last year.

