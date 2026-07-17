‘Assault on democratic stability’: Jammu court denies bail in Farooq Abdullah assassination bid case

A local court Friday denied bail to a man accused of a failed assassination attempt on former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, describing the attack as an “assault on public order and democratic stability”.
“Attack on public figure or ex-CM Dr. Farooq Abdullah is viewed not just as a crime against an individual but as an assault on public order and democratic stability. It carries a profound societal impact, threatening public order and the rule of law,” Jammu Principal Sessions Judge R N Watal said, rejecting the accused’s bail application.
In matters of massive public impact, individual liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution must be balanced against social security and the potential to terrorize witnesses or public officials, the 20-page bail order said.
Kamal Singh, 60, from Jammu’s Purani Mandi, allegedly attempted to shoot Abdullah at point-blank range during a marriage function on March 11. Abdullah escaped unhurt.
The suspect allegedly later told police he had been looking for an opportunity to kill Abdullah for the last 30 years, holding him responsible for the spread of militancy in Kashmir.
“I am not oblivious of this fact that due to turmoil in the valley, there was forced migration of minority community but also a political figures of majority community had also to flee from Valley,” the judge observed, adding: “The migrants left their immoveable properties valuing crores of rupees, same adversely effected the livelihood of those who were solely dependent upon the usufruct of the immoveable properties and also those having other means of livelihood also got adversely effected”.
Referring to the applicant’s feeling of “vengeance” over his losses during that period, the judge observed that in a democratic setup, “there is freedom of expression and in political discourse, obviously there are differences of opinion, same is the beauty of our mother land”.
“Different sects live here with complete harmony and attributing the turmoil in the Valley to Dr. Farooq Abdullah only as he was at the helm of affairs at that time is inappropriate,” the judge observed.
The unrest was aided and abetted “by the enemy country that trained a section of misguided youths who thereafter resorted to militancy in the State and destroyed peace atmosphere and centuries old communal harmony”, the judge said.
“Taking [the] extreme step of attempt of assassinating public figure of Dr. Farooq Abdullah’s stature is highly deplorable and totally unacceptable to conscience of true patriot,” he observed.
The assassination could have been “catastrophic for public order and there would have been large scale violence in whole U.T as Dr. Farooq Abdullah is having mass support not in the Valley but also in Chenab Valley and other parts of Jammu province”, the court said, adding it could have affected tourism and led to “national/international ramifications”.
The court also rejected the applicant’s argument of mental unfitness or insanity, saying “a deep-seated political attack suggests planned intent rather than an involuntary delusion”. “Moreover, [the] state is fully capable of providing regular psychiatric consultations and medical supervision within custody”.