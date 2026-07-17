‘Assault on democratic stability’: Jammu court denies bail in Farooq Abdullah assassination bid case

Jamwal was arrested on the spot after allegedly opening fire at Abdullah from close range during a marriage function in the Greater Kailash area in Jammu on March 11.

A local court Friday denied bail to a man accused of a failed assassination attempt on former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, describing the attack as an “assault on public order and democratic stability”.

“Attack on public figure or ex-CM Dr. Farooq Abdullah is viewed not just as a crime against an individual but as an assault on public order and democratic stability. It carries a profound societal impact, threatening public order and the rule of law,” Jammu Principal Sessions Judge R N Watal said, rejecting the accused’s bail application.

In matters of massive public impact, individual liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution must be balanced against social security and the potential to terrorize witnesses or public officials, the 20-page bail order said.