Jammu: Congress holds demonstration against Citizenship Amendment Bill

Congress workers in Jammu, led by senior party leaders, Wednesday held a demonstration outside the party headquarters against the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

The Bill seeks to provide Indian citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian illegal migrants who entered the country from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan before December 31, 2014.

Led by Pradesh Congress Committee vice president and former minister Ramban Bhalla, party workers assembled in busy Shahidi Chowk in Jammu and raised slogans against the central government for bringing in CAB, saying it was aimed at dividing the country on religious lines.

Bhalla described the CAB as an attack on the Constitution of India, which guarantees equality to all irrespective of caste, religion and colour. Through this protest, the party is showing solidarity with the ideology of Mahatma Gandhi, who always advocated secularism, he added.

Party’s chief spokesperson in the Union Territory, Ravinder Sharma, accused BJP of spreading hatred and taking the country towards another partition for petty political interests. “Our country has come up on the basis of unity in diversity and on the ideology of Mahatma Gandhi, which is totally opposite to the ideology of Mohammad Ali Jinnah that led to the creation of Pakistan,” he added.

