The private CCTV that helped Jammu police catch ‘Badaa Prince’ and gang sabotaging city surveillance

Based on his alleged admission, police said they arrested Prince Sharma and, on their disclosures, recovered 18 stolen batteries. (PTI Photo)

A CCTV camera installed at a private premises helped the Jammu and Kashmir Police bust an organised gang of burglars allegedly behind disruptions in traffic signals and CCTV surveillance at at least four major crossings in Jammu city over the past few days.

Two accused—Himanshu Gill alias “Badaa Prince” and his associate Prince Sharma—have been arrested, while a third, Deepak, remains absconding. Police have recovered 18 batteries stolen from surveillance equipment installed by Jammu Smart City Limited.

Deepak, who allegedly moved door to door collecting scrap, is said to be the kingpin of the gang. An auto used in the thefts has also been seized.